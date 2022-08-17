Stonegate Group’s Solihull Office Raise Over £1,700 for Motor Neurone Disease Association

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group’s Office in Solihull has raised over £1,700 for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, on a day of dedicated fundraising.

The whole team got involved in a range of activities which included a raffle with a number of prizes. Each of the design team created a limited edition print each for the occasion that were sold to help raise funds, whilst out in the car park the B2B Strategy team washed cars for donations.

Tim Painter, HR Director of Stonegate Group, said:

“I’m extremely proud of the whole team who put in a great effort in this latest fundraising push, utilising their skills to raise funds and awareness of MND. It was brilliant to see members of the team rolling up their sleeves and getting stuck in washing cars. Everyone involved had a great time.”

The day of fundraising is part of Stonegate Group’s ongoing corporate fundraising partnership with the MND Association and MND Scotland, announced earlier this year. Since the announcement Stonegate has raised almost £70,000 for the charities with creative initiatives thought up by its staff in pubs, bars, venues and head office support teams.

The MND Association focuses on improving access to care and providing information and support for people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and MND Scotland does the same for those living in Scotland. Both charities fund and promote research that leads to new understanding and treatments and brings a cure closer. They campaign and raise awareness so the needs of people with MND across the UK are recognised and addressed by wider society. People with MND, their families and carers are at the heart of everything they do.



Ian Gardner, Head of Development at the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said:

“We are very grateful for the latest contribution made by the Stonegate Group’s team in Solihull. There is currently no cure or effective treatment for MND, and donations like these will enable us to continue all-important MND research for treatments and a cure for this devastating disease. Continued fundraising activities through this partnership with Stonegate will make such a difference to the lives of people living with MND, their families and carers.”