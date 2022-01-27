Nominations Open for North’s Best Hospitality Operators

Share Tweet Share Email

Nominations are now open for the Kuits NRB Top Fifty 2022 which compiles the annual list of the most significant hospitality operators in the North of England. The final fifty, selected by an expert judging panel, will be announced at Northern Restaurant & Bar on 15 March 2022.

Nominations can be submitted online at nrbtopfifty.co.uk and the deadline for entries is 5pm on Tuesday 1 February 2022.

The entry process is now open for the ninth Kuits NRB Top Fifty, the prestigious hospitality power list of the North’s finest food and drink operators. The awards celebrate the fifty top hospitality operators who, over the last twelve months, have shown sector-leading levels of commercial and critical success. Three operators, who the judges believe have achieved something truly exceptional, will also be celebrated for their outstanding contribution to the industry.

“These awards are effectively a barometer of the state of play in the Northern hospitality scene, indicating it’s strength, depth and huge resilience in the face of the last two years. “The Kuits NRB Top Fifty will once again identify and celebrate those operators who are delivering something truly special, delivering quality with ambition and actively contributing to Northern hospitality” said Thom Hetherington, CEO of Holden Media, organisers of Northern Restaurant & Bar and the NRB Top Fifty Awards.

Specialist legal advisors, Kuits, have continued their headline sponsorship of the awards in 2022.

Joint head of licensing for Kuits, Felicity Tulloch, said “As specialist legal advisors to the licensed trade, Kuits is delighted to be involved in this industry-leading event and has been proud to support and judge the Kuits NRB Top Fifty awards for a number of years. The awards provide an important platform and recognition for the most exciting and influential new and established operators in the hospitality industry, and for 2022 they will be recognised against the unprecedented backdrop of the COVID pandemic and an ever-changing and evolving landscape. Undoubtedly, Northern Restaurant & Bar is providing a national stage for the North’s thriving food and drink industry, and we’re proud to be associated with it.”

Kuits NRB Top Fifty is hosted by Northern Restaurant & Bar taking place 15-16 March 2022 at Manchester Central, NRB22 will be the first major hospitality show of the year, providing a blast of momentum for the industry. Once again the exhibition will be bringing together operators and suppliers, promoting ideas and inspiration, representing and leading the sector in the North.

For further information on Kuits NRB Top Fifty and to submit your nomination visit nrbtopfifty.co.uk