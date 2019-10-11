LATEST NEWS
North African Frittata

Posted by: Admin in Recipes October 11, 2019

  • Serves: 4
  • Prep: 10mins
  • Cook: 25mins

North African inspired Frittata with Chickpeas, Roasted Pepper and Butternut Squash

Ingredients

  • 30ml/2tbsp olive oil
  • 225g butternut squash peeled, deseeded and diced
  • 8 large British Lion eggs
  • 1 can (400g) chickpeas, drained
  • 1 red pepper, deseeded and diced
  • 50g rocket leaves
  • 5ml/1tsp ground cumin
  • pinch of dried flaked chillies
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 150ml sour cream (optional)
  • handful of chopped coriander (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190C/Fan 170C/Gas 5. Lightly oil a 20cm/8in non stick baking tin. Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan, add the butternut squash and peppers and sauté for 8 mins or until almost tender and golden. Transfer to the tin and stir in the chickpeas and rocket leaves.
  2. Now beat the eggs with the cumin, chilli flakes and plenty of seasoning. Pour into the baking tin over the vegetables. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 mins or until the frittata is set in the middle and the top golden.
  3. Leave to cool for 5 mins, before turning out and cutting into squares. Serve warm or cold with a crisp salad.  If you like, mix a handful of chopped coriander with the sour cream and serve alongside.

For more information and recipes, visit www.egginfo.co.uk

