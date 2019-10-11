North African Frittata

- Serves: 4
- Prep: 10mins
- Cook: 25mins
North African inspired Frittata with Chickpeas, Roasted Pepper and Butternut Squash
Ingredients
- 30ml/2tbsp olive oil
- 225g butternut squash peeled, deseeded and diced
- 8 large British Lion eggs
- 1 can (400g) chickpeas, drained
- 1 red pepper, deseeded and diced
- 50g rocket leaves
- 5ml/1tsp ground cumin
- pinch of dried flaked chillies
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 150ml sour cream (optional)
- handful of chopped coriander (optional)
Method
- Preheat the oven to 190C/Fan 170C/Gas 5. Lightly oil a 20cm/8in non stick baking tin. Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan, add the butternut squash and peppers and sauté for 8 mins or until almost tender and golden. Transfer to the tin and stir in the chickpeas and rocket leaves.
- Now beat the eggs with the cumin, chilli flakes and plenty of seasoning. Pour into the baking tin over the vegetables. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 mins or until the frittata is set in the middle and the top golden.
- Leave to cool for 5 mins, before turning out and cutting into squares. Serve warm or cold with a crisp salad. If you like, mix a handful of chopped coriander with the sour cream and serve alongside.
For more information and recipes, visit www.egginfo.co.uk