Williams shows Scarlet at Restaurant Show

Williams Refrigeration’s latest model may surprise visitors to the restaurant Show – because it’s hot. The new Scarlet is the latest addition to the company’s popular Gem Multideck range of grab and go merchandisers. It’s the first one designed to display hot food, and it will be centre stage on stand UJ38.

The Scarlet maintains reliable, consistent and safe temperature with its infra-red quartz halogen lamps. This system provides instant and consistent heat, maintaining the ideal holding temperature of 65°C – 70°C for hot foods such as pasties, sausage rolls, soups and pies. Full-length LED lighting and a polished stainless steel interior provide an eye-catching display, while optional panoramic glass ends boost product visibility.

Meat ageing displays are a big trend in restaurants and, as market-leader in the field, Williams will have its latest meat ageing refrigerator on show. The MAR1 combines stylish looks with superior performance, operating at the ideal temperature range of +1 to +6°C and providing humidity between 60-90%, ensuring that meat ages perfectly.

Also on show is the latest model in Williams’ Chefs Drawer range. This versatile refrigeration solution, an individual refrigerated drawer, fits into small areas and lets restaurateurs turn limited space into valuable chilled storage. It’s designed to fit perfectly with the latest prime cooking suites, such as the Falcon F900, so that the refrigerated ingredients are right where they are needed by the chef.