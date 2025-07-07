Highbury Barn Tavern to Reopen Following £500,000 Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Urban Pubs and Bars has today announced the reopening of the Highbury Barn Tavern.

The beloved North London local will return to the neighbourhood from Thursday 17th July , following a full refurbishment and a £500,000 investment.

Situated just a short walk from the Emirates Stadium the Highbury Barn Tavern has long been a favourite for locals, families, and Arsenal fans alike.

The recent transformation brings new energy to the venue while paying tribute to its storied past, which dates back to 1840 as an ale and cake house.

The full redecoration includes upgraded bar and dining areas, a newly built back bar (while retaining the characterful original bar front), and refreshed outdoor seating.

With capacity for 200 guests across a 100-person bar, 60-seat dining room, and a 40-person snug, the space balances traditional pub charm with a relaxed ambience.

A major focus of the relaunch is the food. Highbury Barn Tavern welcomes Head Chef Sara O’Neil, formerly sous chef at The Gatehouse in Highgate Village (named one of Conde Nast’s Top 20 London pubs for food), to lead the kitchen.

Once reopened the Highbury Barn Tavern will focus on neighbourhood-friendly gatherings and neighbourhood social events.

Match days remain a major draw. Highbury Barn Tavern retains its reputation as a go-to destination for Arsenal supporters with takeaway pints, screens showing all the action, and a buzzing pre- and post-game atmosphere.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs and Bars, said:

“Highbury Barn Tavern is one of the area’s most historic pubs, and we’re proud to be investing in its future. With a refreshed design, a food-led approach championing local producers, and a warm welcome for both families and football fans, we’re excited to open our doors again this July.”