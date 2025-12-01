Northern Ireland – Bringing World-Class Food and Drink to Your Table

Share Post Share Email

Northern Ireland’s drink industry is experiencing a dynamic resurgence, driven by a blend of heritage, innovation, and global ambition. With a growing number of distilleries and breweries operating across the region, it is becoming a powerhouse for premium spirits, craft beers, cider and RTDs.

Many of the Northern Ireland producers are award winners across the globe, including the Great Taste’s 2025 Golden Fork Award Winner, Basalt Distillery, a rising star in Irish spirits. The producer picked up the award for its flagship Basalt Volcanic Rock Gin (42.1%) while winning 2* Great Taste awards for their Basalt Volcanic Rock Gin (50.1%) and Basalt Volcanic Rock Vodka. These are crafted with ultra-pure water filtered through the ancient basalt rock of the Giant’s Causeway, a UNESCO World Heritage site characterised by the precise structure and placement of the dramatic basalt columns.

The Distillery was founded by chemical engineers Martha Garbe and James Richardson, who expertly blend scientific precision with geological heritage to produce spirits of exceptional character. The heritage is tens of millions of years old, with the geology helping to filter and purify the water drawn from the borehole. Using the purest water possible, they use state-of-the-art stainless- steel distilling equipment to create gin with complex taste and detailed flavour profiles while ensuring every drop of liquid is identical, a skill which is almost impossible to achieve within craft gin distilleries.

You can learn more about Basalt Distillery’s products and where to find them on their website www.basalt-distillery.com.

To learn more about the impressive portfolio of NI drinks producers please contact Michelle Charrington: michelle.charrington@investni.com or Alex Taggart:

alex.taggart@investni.com or visit BuyNIFood.com