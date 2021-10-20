Latest:

CLH News: Caterer, Licensee and Hotelier News

All the latest news, products and developments for pubs, restaurants, hotels and the catering and hospitality industry.

News Pubs 

Northwest Operators Take on Second Star Pub

Admin ,

Northwest operators, Jamie Whittaker and Kelly Vickers, have taken on their second Star Pubs & Bars lease in three years, The White Bear in Knutsford, Cheshire. Their intention is to add a third Star pub this year and establish a portfolio of five top quality family friendly pubs in Cheshire and the northwest in the next three years.

The couple are undertaking a joint £200,000 investment with Star Pubs & Bars to create the best family-friendly local and best beer garden in town. 10 jobs are to be created on the back of the investment which will see food introduced.

Kelly says: “Knutsford is a beautiful town but was missing a good quality offer for families. We could immediately see the potential of The White Bear. It’s like a country pub transplanted into the town. Our aim is to create the most family friendly upmarket pub in town and to build a portfolio of five top quality family friendly pubs in Cheshire and the northwest in the next three years.”

Star Pubs & Bars Business Development Manager, Andrew North says: “The White Bear is in a high-profile town centre location with a new housing development in walking distance. Its position and our joint investment together with Jamie and Kelly at the helm, will give The White Bear a whole new lease of life. Jamie and Kelly have done a great job turning around The Pig on the Wall outside Manchester. l look forward to helping them build their family friendly estate in the coming years.”

 

 