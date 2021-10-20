Northwest Operators Take on Second Star Pub

Northwest operators, Jamie Whittaker and Kelly Vickers, have taken on their second Star Pubs & Bars lease in three years, The White Bear in Knutsford, Cheshire. Their intention is to add a third Star pub this year and establish a portfolio of five top quality family friendly pubs in Cheshire and the northwest in the next three years.

The couple are undertaking a joint £200,000 investment with Star Pubs & Bars to create the best family-friendly local and best beer garden in town. 10 jobs are to be created on the back of the investment which will see food introduced.

Kelly says: “Knutsford is a beautiful town but was missing a good quality offer for families. We could immediately see the potential of The White Bear. It’s like a country pub transplanted into the town. Our aim is to create the most family friendly upmarket pub in town and to build a portfolio of five top quality family friendly pubs in Cheshire and the northwest in the next three years.”

Star Pubs & Bars Business Development Manager, Andrew North says: “The White Bear is in a high-profile town centre location with a new housing development in walking distance. Its position and our joint investment together with Jamie and Kelly at the helm, will give The White Bear a whole new lease of life. Jamie and Kelly have done a great job turning around The Pig on the Wall outside Manchester. l look forward to helping them build their family friendly estate in the coming years.”