Now Is The Time To Buy Refurbished

At Forward Vending and Catering we have always taken a pride in seeing what the market is looking for; and that is what we have done with our refurbishing program.

The market for good quality coffee has never been bigger. Therefore, the need for quality machines has also grown as has the cost of these machines. At Forward Vending and Catering we have seen too many companies wanting to break into this market but being held back by the high price of equipment.

There has always been the option of buying second hand equipment with all the potential pitfalls. What we have done at Forward Vending and Catering is to start a refurbishing program that makes sure the machines we sell or lease are in tip top condition thus at the same time saving our customers a great deal of money. How good is our refurbishing?

We think it’s great and are so confident that with any -of our refurbished machines we offer a no quibble 12 months warranty, Now anyone can get into the lucrative coffee business at a sensible price.