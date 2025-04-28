One Of The UK’s Oldest Pubs Has Been Forced To Close After 500 Years

Share Post Share Email

© Copyright Richard Dorrell and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.

Torquay’s oldest pub has closed its doors.

The Hole in the Wall has origins in the seaside town dating back to the time of Henry VIII, however, landlord Richard Cook says his business is finished due to rising costs and huge debts.

The iconic pub steeped in history has charmed Torquay, with its cobbled floors and low-beamed ceilings for nearly 500 years.

Rather than flatscreens showing sports, it boasted daily live music.

Pub landlord Richard Rossendale-Cook, 81, said rising costs meant he could no longer afford the rent.

He told ITV News last month:

“I’m very, very sad, of course, I’d like to carry on. But unless somebody comes up – a Russian oligarch or someone will give me £360,000 to go and pay off the bill, you are going to shut and that’s the end of it.”

On March 26, the pub’s Facebook page posted: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce that the Hole In The Wall will cease trading from the close of Sunday, 13th April 2025.

‘We’d like to thank you all for your loyal custom over the years, with many great memories created, to add to the centuries’ more storied history here at the Hole.’

Customers expressed their disappointment on social media

“Gutted , wishing you all the very best for the future! Thank you for all the great memories over the years.”

“Such a shame! Wishing you all the very best. Had some great times on our trips to Torquay.”

“The government seems hell bent on pushing pubs, bars and restaurants out of business, this, that and the other cost increases, and pretty much making sure no-one can afford to go out to them anyway! This pub needs to be listed, scheduled or whatever it takes to save it!”