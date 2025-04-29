NTIA Celebrates Milestone As International Nightlife Association Gains Full United Nations NGO Status

Share Post Share Email

The International Nightlife Association (INA) has announced its elevation to Full Member status within the Conference of Non-Governmental Organisations in Consultative Relationship within the United Nations (CoNGO). This milestone comes just four months after the INA achieved Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in January, reflecting the organisation’s growing impact and dedication to responsible global nightlife advocacy.

This recognition marks a historic moment, as the INA becomes the first and only organisation representing the global nightlife sector to achieve both consultative and full membership with CoNGO. This upgrade acknowledges the INA’s active engagement in UN initiatives, including the submission of seven official reports in partnership with the Faculty of Nightlife Studies at Appleton Private University, addressing critical issues such as sustainability, economic development, social equity, and cultural expression in nightlife.

Michael Kill, Vice President of the International Nightlife Association, stated:

“This full membership is more than a recognition — it’s a signal that nightlife is no longer on the sidelines of global policy conversations. From sustainability and urban development to inclusion and economic impact, nightlife plays a vital role in shaping the world’s cities and cultures. Our seat at the table allows us to advocate directly for the sector’s interests and share the value nightlife brings to society.”

As a Full Member of CoNGO, the INA will participate more actively in UN debates, build alliances with other global organisations, and influence international policy frameworks. With ECOSOC consultative status, the INA brings frontline expertise and innovative policy recommendations to key UN focus areas, including youth engagement, urban safety, cultural development, crime prevention, and mental health.

Joaquim Boadas de Quintana, General Secretary of the INA, added:

“Being upgraded to full membership within CoNGO and having already submitted seven reports is a tremendous recognition of the INA’s ongoing commitment to responsible global nightlife advocacy. This platform gives nightlife a voice in shaping international standards around safety, sustainability, and cultural development.”

The seven reports presented by the INA and the Faculty of Nightlife Studies address a broad spectrum of challenges and opportunities facing the global nightlife sector.

They cover themes such as:

The economic impact of nightlife in key cities like Ibiza, Berlin, and New York

Sustainability initiatives and circular economy models for nightlife venues

Combatting racial discrimination through inclusive nightlife policies

The professionalisation of the industry through academic research and training

Youth culture and globalisation and the convergence of social norms

The sociological relevance of nightlife through the proposed World Nightlife Observatory

These documents not only provide insight but offer actionable strategies aligned with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, amplifying the role of nightlife in building more vibrant, inclusive, and resilient communities worldwide.