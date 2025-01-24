NTIA Urges UK Mayors To Follow Andy Burnham’s Lead In Investing In Sustainable Transport

Share Post Share Email

The (NTIA) is urging mayors and local leaders across the UK to follow the example set by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham in addressing the challenges faced by businesses within the evening and night economy due to the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and Clean Air Zones (CAZ) schemes.

While sustainability is an important goal, the NTIA stresses that these policies are disproportionately affecting businesses, particularly those in the late-night sector, and exacerbating challenges tied to the UK’s already underdeveloped transport infrastructure at night. This has created significant hardship for many small businesses, late-night workers, and customers who rely on accessible and affordable transport options to reach venues after hours, or for customers to get home safely.

Night economy businesses, including bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues, are struggling as they face rising costs and limited transport options for both their workers and customers at night. ULEZ and CAZ schemes, combined with the lack of adequate public transport services outside peak hours, are placing a severe strain on an already fragile sector. Many businesses have seen a decline in foot traffic, with workers unable to reach their places of employment, and customers deterred by the added expense and logistical difficulty.

“The late-night economy is an essential part of our cities, creating jobs, boosting local communities, and supporting a thriving cultural scene. However, these policies are pushing businesses to the brink and threatening livelihoods across the UK. Mayors and leaders must act now to support recovery and growth, but more importantly prevent the decimation of our town and city centres,” said Michael Kill CEO NTIA.

Andy Burnham’s approach to these challenges, which includes a focus on both sustainable investments and practical solutions, is a model for other local leaders to follow. By addressing infrastructure gaps and supporting businesses with a clear transition plan, he is ensuring that sustainability doesn’t come at the expense of local economies.

“We must swallow our pride and change direction. Investment in transport infrastructure is critical, particularly in areas outside major city centres where public transport is inadequate. Nightlife businesses need solutions to keep workers employed and customers coming through the door,” Said Kill

The NTIA is calling on local leaders to prioritise targeted investment in sustainable transport options, better late-night services, and infrastructure improvements to support businesses and workers in the late-night economy. A balance must be struck to ensure that economic viability, sustainability, and accessibility are achieved without leaving communities behind.

The NTIA urges mayors and city leaders across the UK to take responsibility and follow Andy Burnham’s lead in finding a path forward that ensures a flourishing late-night economy while continuing to work toward sustainability.

Photo Credit: World Economic Forum via Flickr, https://www.flickr.com/photos/worldeconomicforum/29843225057