SquareMeal Names BANK Bristol in UK’s Top 100 Restaurants for 2025

© Copyright Jaggery and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.

Totterdown-based neighbourhood restaurant, BANK Bristol has been included in SquareMeal’s prestigious list of the UK’s Top 100 Restaurants for the second year running. Named in 91st position, BANK features alongside the most exciting and respected restaurants in the country, ranging from hospitality heavyweights to lesser-known local establishments.

Commending BANK, the SquareMeal judges commented:

“Excellent produce cooked over fire is exactly what to expect from this neighbourhood joint. Head chef Jack Briggs-Horan brings produce to life with indulgent dishes that are designed to share.”

Continuing a hot streak of awards success for the contemporary fire cooking restaurant, this latest accolade follows BANK being named in UK’s 50 best Sunday Roasts by The Good Food Guide in November; winning Restaurant of the Year at Bristol Bath & Somerset Tourism Awards in December; and getting shortlisted in three categories at the Trencherman’s Awards 2025 earlier this month.

Dan O’Regan, owner and founder of BANK, commented:

“SquareMeal’s Top 100 is such an exciting list, full of my own favourite spots to eat, so it goes without saying that we’re super proud to be featured. It’s a special one, as the judging process combines assessment from expert critics, as well as public votes from everyday diners. As always, we want to take a moment to thank them for their incredible support since we first opened on Wells Road. We’ve got big plans for 2025, and are feeling suitably fired up after an amazing start to the year.”