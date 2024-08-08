NTIA Warns Of Safety Risks And Financial Losses As UK Businesses Shut Down Amid Growing Unrest

Share Tweet Share Email

The Night Time Industry Association (NTIA) has expressed deep concern at the current unrest scene in towns and cities.

Michael Kill CEO, Night Time Economy Association said;

“As the CEO of the Night Time Economy Association, I am compelled to address the escalating concerns regarding the safety of our staff and customers amidst the recent unrest and riots sweeping across the UK.”

“The night time economy—comprising bars, clubs, restaurants, and entertainment venues—has always been a vibrant and vital part of our communities, bringing people together, providing joy, entertainment, and significant economic contributions.”

“The surge in violence and disturbances in various cities has caused immediate physical damage and led to numerous closures, severely impacting trade. Many businesses now face an uncertain future, with long-term financial repercussions looming large. The damages sustained and the subsequent loss of trade are significant blows to a sector that has already endured tremendous challenges over the past few years. Millions of pounds could be lost in a matter of days as businesses are forced to close in fear of damage and threats to public safety.”

“The safety of our staff and customers is paramount. We urge the authorities to take decisive action to restore order and ensure the protection of everyone within the night time economy. Our workers should not have to fear for their safety when coming to their place of employment, and our patrons should be able to enjoy their evenings out without the threat of violence.”

“We call on local and national governments to provide immediate support to affected businesses. This includes financial assistance to repair damages, a clear plan to restore public safety, and measures to prevent future unrest. It is crucial that we work together to ensure our sector can recover and continue to thrive.”

“The night time economy is resilient, but we cannot do this alone. The long-term impact of these disturbances could be devastating if we do not act swiftly and decisively. We must prioritise the safety and security of our communities to ensure that our beloved venues can continue to be places of enjoyment and social connection.”

“We stand united with our staff, patrons, and fellow business owners during these challenging times. Together, we will work towards a safer, more secure environment for everyone involved in the night time economy.”