Hospitality Charity Only A Pavement Away Appoints Seven New Ambassadors

The pioneering UK charity, Only A Pavement Away, that supports people facing homelessness and those wanting to rebuild their lives through employment, has announced the appointment of seven new ambassadors.

Martin Williams, CEO of Rare Restaurants, brings with him a wealth of leadership experience from the hospitality sector, along with Janene Pretorious, Group Director of People and Culture at The Wolseley Hospitality Group, who can share her understanding of the value of supporting and championing the people working in the industry.

Anthony Pender, founder of Yummy Collection, and Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King, are established experts with many years of experience from the pub and bar industry, with Nick previously being CEO of Merlin, whilst Matthew Beard, Cluster Managing Director of Strand Palace Hotel comes armed with knowledge of the hotel sector, and a pioneer of cultivating happiness and wellbeing of staff within large scale operations.

Greg Maguire, Founder of Manchester Hospitality Network, brings over 15 years of experience within the hospitality sector specialising in sales and commercial partnerships, and Lucy Noone Blake is co-founder of Pear, a hospitality communications consultancy based out of Manchester. She brings a wealth of contacts and context in the northern market to the charity.

Each of the new ambassadors will play a vital role in the charity, helping to communicate Only A Pavement Away’s values and mission statement. Their positions as prominent figures in the hospitality industry allows them to share their combined knowledge and expertise around the benefits of working within this dynamic sector, helping to highlight the hard work the charity does on a day-to-day basis.

Greg Mangham, CEO and Founder of Only A Pavement Away, commented:

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of seven new ambassadors at Only A Pavement Away, each picked for the incredible work and remarkable impact they have made within the hospitality sector. They have already contributed magnificently, and can’t understate how much their hard work means to us. We can’t wait to progress these partnerships and feel their involvement with the charity will help us to continue to highlight the importance of hiring from different talent pools and show how by supporting people who need it, we can better the industry.”

Only A Pavement Away has recently announced the placement of their 500th member into employment, calculating an estimated £25.6 million bonus to the British economy through reduced government support, financial independence, and increased household expenditure.