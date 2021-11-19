October Half Term Sees Eating Out Penetration, Spend and Frequency Increase

According to the latest data from Lumina Intelligence Eating & Drinking Out Panel, in the four weeks ending (4WE) 31/10/2021, eating out penetration increased +1ppt to 54%, eating out frequency grew 8% to 1.5 times per week and average spend was up +3% to £11.76.

Dinner increased its share of occasions by +0.8ppts at the expense of breakfast (-0.2ppts) and lunch(-0.5ppts). Drinks only accounted for 23.4% of all eating and drinking out occasions, +0.3ppts versus the previous four weeks.

The QSR channel increased its share of total occasions by +1.7ppts over the last 4 weeks, with consumers opting for quick service options. QSRs, including Burger King and Pizza Hut, utilised Halloween as an opportunity to boost advertising and encourage visits.

The catering and retail channels saw share of occasions increase by +1.0ppts and +0.8ppts respectively, driven by more snack and drink occasions in and around the workplace.

The two most popular items, chips and burger, experienced a fall in share of occasions, with the proportion of eating out occasions including chips shifting -5.5ppts and burgers -4.5ppts.

Commenting on the results, Insight Director at Lumina Intelligence, Blonnie Whist, said: “October half term has resulted in a buoyant four-week period for UK eating and drinking out. A shift towards the QSR channel indicates consumers are more on the move and looking for quicker, more convenient solutions, which could correlate with more families being out and about in city centre during the school holidays. As December approaches, we expect to see frequency, participation and spend continue to grow, as consumers and operators alike look to make up for lost time following 2020.”

