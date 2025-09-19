Okell’s Inns Launches Independent Pub Model To Encourage New Talent

Share Post Share Email

Isle of Man pub company Okell’s Inns has announced the launch of “Okell’s Independent,” a new pub model will enable individuals to own and operate their own businesses within the Okell’s estate, and is introducing a rent turnover model, based on the turnover of the tenant’s business, as opposed to the standard commercial rent payment due to the landlord on a fixed monthly or annual basis.

The initiative forms part of a strategic restructuring of the company’s 29 pubs into three categories: Independent, Heritage and Classic.

Executive Chairman of Heron & Brearley Group, Mark Crowther, says : “We’re bringing a proven UK model to the Isle of Man that empowers entrepreneurs to put their own stamp on their pub.

“This is different from franchising – it’s about genuine partnership where we provide the funding, building, supply chain, and marketing support, while our partners bring the creativity and community knowledge that makes great pubs special.”

Under the new model, Okell’s acts as an investor partner, providing financial support by covering stock, assets, and most overheads, while partners establish their own operating businesses and receive a percentage of the site’s turnover rather than a traditional salary.

Managing Director of Okell’s Inns, Steven Taylor, explains:

“We’re looking for rising chefs, experienced hospitality managers, or anyone with the passion and creativity to run a successful pub.

“The model removes traditional financial barriers – there’s no rent to pay, partners have full autonomy over their business plans, and we share in the success together.”

The turnover rent model has proven successful for major UK pub chains over recent decades and is designed to reinvigorate pub estates by empowering on-site management teams to operate with greater entrepreneurial spirit.

“Pubs are people,” adds Mr. Crowther. “So our managed model can’t always be 29 different things and be at our best all the time. These partnerships will bring autonomy, flair, and creativity to pubs that need that individual touch – whether they’re rural venues or nighttime establishments that require special knowledge of what the local community wants.”