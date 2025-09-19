Third Consecutive Monthly Rise In Hospitality Insolvencies A Concern Says RSM UK

Share Post Share Email

Today’s company insolvency statistics show accommodation and food services insolvencies rose again, this time by 5% (up on the 4% rise last month) from 306 in June 2025 to 327 in July 2025, equalling the highest monthly figure since November 2024. Year-on-year insolvencies were also up from 323 in July 2024.

It also represented the third consecutive monthly rise – a milestone not surpassed since prior to the current data-set’s starting point in January 2022.

Saxon Moseley, partner and head of leisure and hospitality at leading audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK, said:

“The continued uptick in insolvencies is a worrying trend, but one we have been forecasting for several months now. The leisure and hospitality sector has had a difficult year, with higher staff costs and rising inflation continuing to bare down on businesses already struggling with low consumer confidence.

“Many operators are now in survival mode. As a key creator of jobs, the sector is a corner stone for the UK economy, and therefore a delicate hospitality industry presents an economic headache for the Chancellor. Taking steps to overhaul the business rates system, as well as supporting the industry to respond to recent tax increases would help alleviate pressure on operators, keep more businesses solvent, and in turn allow them to invest in jobs for the future.”