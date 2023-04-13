Only a Week to Go Until Food & Drink Expo

Share Tweet Share Email

Doors to Food & Drink Expo open next week at the NEC, Birmingham (24th – 26th April). Opening its doors as part of the UK Food & Drink Shows, the flagship event for the food and drink industry will offer visitors an unrivalled opportunity to see the latest trends, products and challenges set to shape the sector in 2023 and beyond.

A Showcase of Innovation

With over 180 products at Food & Drink Expo stamped with the ‘Innovation’ seal of approval, the show is set to be a hotbed of new and exciting product launches. Take Cutwater Spirits, founded on a mission to provide quality cocktails in a can. Their three flavours – Lime Margarita, Passionfruit Mojito and Rum Mint Mojito – will be launching on Stand P198. Meanwhile, Polaris Elements Limited (Stand H180) will be showcasing their acstate-of-the-art EPOS and payment device, mPay – designed to speed up service and eliminate human error. Find out more here.

Big Name Exhibitors

With over 200 exhibitors expected on the show floor, there’s going to be a real wealth of products on display. Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd (Stand K278), Chaucer Foods Limited (Stand J279), Food & Drink Federation (Stand H209), Meadow Vale Foods (Stand J231), and Radnor Hills Mineral Water (Stand P220) are just a handful of the brands preparing to showcase their wares at the show in April. See the full list of exhibitors here.

Unrivalled Expertise

A speaker line-up including industry heavyweights such as Kate Nicholls, OBE, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, Marisa Heath, CEO of the Plant-Based Food Alliance, Karen Betts, CEO of the Food and Drink Federation and Will Shu, CEO & Founder of Deliveroo, will be taking to The Grocer Live Stage to discuss and engage with many of the complex issues facing the industry today. Q&A sessions at the end of each panel discussion will also allow visitors the opportunity to tap into our speakers’ specialist knowledge with their own burning questions. See the full line up of speakers and seminars here.

The UK Food & Drink Shows are a product of the award-winning team at William Reed. Register now: https://food-drink-expo-2023.reg.buzz/.