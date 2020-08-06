, Overwhelming Majority Of Hospitality Businesses Embracing Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

The majority of the UK’s hospitality businesses are taking part in the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which began on Monday August 3rd.

A survey conducted by trade body UKHospitality has revealed that 84% of businesses surveyed planned to take part in the scheme, with over half of businesses planning on rolling out the scheme across all their venues.

UKHospitality has also urged businesses in the hospitality sector to support the scheme which gives customers a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a maximum of £10 per diner, Monday to Wednesday throughout August.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “It is great to see so many businesses embracing the scheme. The Chancellor recognised that our sector has been hit the hardest of all and this scheme goes some way to delivering the support vulnerable hospitality businesses need. It is encouraging to see our sector being recognised for its importance and the Treasury delivering decisive support quickly.

“It looks like our sector has been quick to adopt the scheme and we have seen examples of innovative menu additions aimed at tempting customers. We hope that the take-up will be just as widespread amongst consumers, as businesses have invested heavily to make their venues Covid-secure. Confidence is going to be key to securing the future of our sector and keeping jobs safe. We hope that as many people as possible take this one-off chance to have a fantastic experience at a significant discount and rediscover eating out throughout August.”