Palé Hall Owners Add Pub To Their Estate With A Pledge To Local Customers

The owners of one of Wales’ country house hotels have added a neighbouring country pub to their estate, assuring existing customers that it will remain their ‘local’.

Anthony and Donna Cooper-Barney, from Palé Hall, at Llandderfel, near Bala in April, have now purchased The Bryntirion Inn, which is situated at the bottom of the hotel’s drive. The pub is now closed for refurbishment until late August.

Recruited to run the pub is Dan Tustain who discovered by chance that he’s following in the footsteps of his grandfather, John, who was also landlord of The Bryntirion Inn more than 50 years ago.

Dan, 49, who has cousins still living in the Dee Valley, has opted for a complete career change, having spent the past two-and-a-half years as a front line Metropolitan Police officer in London.

Prior that, he worked as a manager for Pret a Manger in West London and Selfridges food hall and at gastro pubs in Worcestershire, his home county.

“It was only after I had been given the job at The Bryntirion Inn that I discovered that my grandfather, John Tustain, was landlord there for a number of years,” explained Dan. “Of all the places to work on the planet, I discover there is family history!

“It’s an exciting new chapter in my life, as I have also been helping Tony and Donna with another local investment project. It’s like being on a very fast and exciting rollercoaster because they are moving at high speed in a positive direction.”

Dan assured regular customers that The Bryntirion Inn will be updated sympathetically to retain its “local” appeal whilst also appealing to diners in the 70-cover restaurant.

“It’s a beautiful, old, Welsh pub that hasn’t had any investment for around 30 years which means that it’s dated,” he explained. “It’s successful with a good, local trade but we need to up the game and bring it into the 21st century to realise its full potential.

“I have heard of local concern that we are going to decorate it all grey and make it into pseudo gastro pub which is not the case. It will remain a local, Welsh pub with competitive prices so that locals don’t feel they are being priced out.

“We are putting in a new kitchen and upgrading the menu to provide an even better experience for customers.”