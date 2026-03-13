Park Tavern, Sittingbourne, Marks its Place in Swale CAMRA’s 50-year History

Photo: Shepherd Neame

Share Post Share Email

Members of the Swale branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) returned to the place where it all began at the weekend – The Park Tavern in Sittingbourne – to mark their 50th anniversary.

The group first met at the Park Road pub on February 17, 1976, and last Saturday (February 20), current members gathered there to commemorate the milestone.

Around 30 members attended, including Paul Durkin, who was present at the founding meeting 50 years ago.

The group enjoyed plenty of pints of Master Brew cask ale and Spitfire Amber Ale laid on by the pub’s owners, Shepherd Neame, and viewed a display of historic memorabilia.

Exhibits included local press cuttings from the 1970s, Shepherd Neame artefacts, and minutes from early meetings held in another pub, The Fountain, leading up to the group’s formation, which came five years after CAMRA was founded nationally.

To commemorate the anniversary, members presented The Park Tavern’s current licensee Giovanni Demichele with a certificate, which has since been proudly displayed on the wall.

Swale 50th Anniversary co-ordinator John Kent said: “It was brilliant, we were very pleased with the turnout. We do actually have more members today than we did in 1976.

“We wanted to revive cask ale and get people drinking beer in pubs – and we still have the same aim today!”

The branch now meets monthly, choosing a different pub each time, and also organises various outings through the year.

Licensee Giovanni added: “I was delighted to welcome them to the pub for this special celebration – and it’s great to know that they consider my cask ale to be so good!”