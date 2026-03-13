Wetherspoon and £26 million Raised For Chosen Charity

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Wetherspoon staff and customers have reached a new milestone in their long-standing partnership with Young Lives vs Cancer, raising £26 million to support children and young people with cancer and their families.

Since 2002, when the partnership began, Wetherspoon pub teams and customers across the UK have raised funds by participating in numerous activities, including football tournaments, mountain climbs, skydives, quizzes and raffles.

To mark the milestone, a celebration event took place at The Hedley Verity in Leeds, the Wetherspoon pub that has raised the most money since the partnership passed the £25 million mark.

Young Lives vs Cancer, chief executive, Rachel Kirby-Rider said: “ Wetherspoon staff and customers have shown incredible dedication and generosity over more than two decades of partnership.

“Their £26 million has helped us to be there for thousands of children and young people with cancer and their families at the most difficult time in their lives.”

Wetherspoon chief executive, John Hutson, added: “ We are incredibly proud of the partnership we have built with Young Lives vs Cancer.

“The money raised is a testament to the generosity of our customers and the enthusiasm and dedication of our pub teams across the UK.”