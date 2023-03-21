Parkdean Resorts Voices Support for Visit England’s English Tourism Week 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

Parkdean Resorts has pledged its support to VisitEngland’s English Tourism Week, an annual celebration of English tourism that highlights the importance, value, and vast contribution the sector makes to the UK economy.

English Tourism Week taking place this week, 17 to 26 March and sees the industry highlight tourism’s economic importance, with English tourism making up 80% of the UK’s visitor economy. In 2019, English tourism generated over £100 billion a year and supported 2.6 million jobs.

The tourism industry is a major employer of school leavers and young people, and as a business that champions and employs thousands of young people, Parkdean Resorts is keen to support the campaign.

VisitEngland’s campaign aims to increase awareness amongst domestic and overseas visitors of the value and quality of the English tourism offer, whilst also encouraging domestic travel. The campaign also provides an opportunity for businesses to engage with local stakeholders, such as local MPs, to bring attention to tourism’s contribution in their area.

Throughout English Tourism Week, VisitEngland is also encouraging people to show support for English tourism on social media by using the #EnglishTourismWeek23 hashtag.

This is not the only time Parkdean Resorts has pledged its support to helping more young people into the tourism and hospitality industry. The holiday park operator joined the Government’s Kickstart Scheme in 2021, giving young people an opportunity to launch a career within the hospitality industry at one of its 66 parks across the UK. As an official Kickstart employer, Parkdean Resorts provided young people on Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment with a 6-month work placement, alongside a fully approved training programme, and aims to give them the skills needed to succeed in the industry.