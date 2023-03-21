Glasgow Pub Receives Transformational Garden Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Florida Park, a community pub on Battlefield Road in Glasgow – located next door to the iconic football stadium, Hampden Park – is unveiling its brand-new garden on Saturday 25th March following an incredible refurbishment of nearly £85,000. The garden will reopen just in time for Scotland’s eagerly awaited UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying game against Cyprus.

The Florida Park is part of Proper Pubs, Admiral Taverns’ community wet-led operator business, which has over 165 pubs across the country. The investment was funded by pub company, Admiral Taverns, which owns community pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales, in partnership with Tennent’s Lager.

The pub will showcase a major exterior transformation enhancing the pub’s overall offering, and further cementing its place within the community as a popular social hub. The Florida Park’s beer garden has been completely reimagined to create a vibrant, inviting space for locals and football fans from further afield to use all year round.

At the helm of the Florida Park is passionate operator, Elaine Ferrie, who came to the pub back in October 2021 with almost 35-years of experience. Elaine has an extensive background in hospitality, and more specifically running bars and events across the UK and Europe. Her wealth of knowledge and expertise in the industry is invaluable and will be key to unlocking the pub’s full potential.

Elaine Ferrie, operator at the Florida Park, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be unveiling the Florida Park’s brand-new beer garden to my customers! It’s been incredible seeing my vision come to life and I couldn’t be happier with how it’s turned out. It looks amazing and I can’t wait for my customers to experience it. None of this would have been possible without them or the support I’ve received from my team and Admiral Taverns. Thank you!”