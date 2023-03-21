Wetherspoons to Close Iconic Wedding Venue Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

The only Wetherspoon venue to hold a wedding license and host weddings has closed, ending the pub group’s offering of affordable ceremonies in London.

The Knights Templar in Chancery Lane shut its doors for the final time on March 18 after 24 years of trading.

A spokesperson for JD Wetherspoon said: “The lease of the Knights Templar has come to an end. Since we have two other pubs within a short distance, we have, with regret, decided not to take up an option to renew the lease.

“We’ve had 24 great years at the pub and are very grateful to our amazing managers, Gerry and Jan Swords, their equally amazing team who work in the pub and to our wonderful and loyal customers. We are also grateful to our landlords, with whom we’ve always had an excellent relationship.”

The pub group originally announced plans to close 32 pubs back in September, before announcing further closures in November, and the news of this closure came as Wetherspoon revealed its sales are still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels.

They added that all staff who were previously employed at the Knights Templar have been offered jobs at nearby pubs.