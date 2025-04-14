Parliamentary Inquiry Launched Into The Role Of The Beer And Pub Sector In Driving Economic Growth

Share Post Share Email

The All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group (APPBG) is calling for evidence as part of an Inquiry into how the beer and pub sector can drive economic growth. Individual licensees, organisations and other interested parties have all been asked to contribute. The deadline for submissions is Friday 9th May 2025.

This Inquiry will examine the Government’s Industrial Strategy Green Paper and the anticipated Small Businesses and High Street Regeneration Green Papers to assess where the beer and pub sector fits, and how its potential to drive growth and spur innovation can contribute to the objectives of these Strategies.

The Terms of Reference for the Inquiry are as follows:

To understand:

How beer and pubs have supported economic recovery in the past;

Industry investment in people and skills in both brewing and pubs – specific examples of apprenticeships and career paths welcomed;

The social, community and wellbeing value of the sector;

And to explore:

The economic strengths and capabilities of the sector, including its ability to positively drive regeneration and investment in local areas;

The role of the Hospitality Council;

What a pro-business environment for beer and pubs could unlock in terms of investment and economic growth across the following areas (including case studies):

– People and Skills

– Innovation

– Energy and Infrastructure

– Entrepreneurship

– Regulatory Environment

– Trade and Investment

Whether the beer and pub sectors should be recognised as an integral part of the Industrial Strategy;

What other policy levers can enable the sector to achieve its growth vision

Launching the Inquiry, APPBG Chair Tonia Antoniazzi MP (Lab, Gower) said:

“The APPBG has reported previously on key issues for the beer and pub sector, including business rates and licensing. This Inquiry aims to take a more holistic view, acknowledging current pressures and setting out a vision for a regulatory environment that would support and enable the sector not just to thrive, but to drive economic growth in local communities across the UK. This is a sector that has extraordinary potential to catalyse investment, regeneration and innovation and it is important that Government recognises and supports this. We would welcome any suggestions and evidence.”

All written evidence will be published on the APPBG’s new website in due course (www.appgbeer.uk) and virtual hearings will be held with invited witnesses in June/July. The final Report will be published in September.

Evidence should be submitted by email to Rita King, Honorary Secretary, APPBG at rita@beergroup.org clearly identifying any information which is submitted in confidence.