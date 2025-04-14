Company of Cooks Extends Partnership with Royal College of Physicians

Share Post Share Email

Company of Cooks has extended its partnerships with the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) and its London event venue, RCP London Events, for a further three years, in a deal worth £10million.

The dedicated Company of Cooks team will continue to exclusively manage and deliver the full suite of catering and hospitality services at RCP’s iconic Grade I listed building in London’s Regent’s Park.

This includes the bespoke catering and event solutions, front-of-house management, professional reception services and efficient porterage that ensure an exceptional experience for all RCP members, guests and event attendees.

Rob Fredrickson, Company of Cooks’ Managing Director, said:

“We’re thrilled to have extended our partnership with the Royal College of Physicians. Together, we have successfully crafted a bespoke offer that captures the essence of RCP and reflects our shared vision; one that pushes boundaries when it comes to food, service, community and sustainability, and delights all visitors to the magnificent venue.

“We have exciting plans to continue to elevate the RCP experience and maximise growth opportunities, which we can’t wait to put in place. These include, amongst others, interactive culinary stations that will see event guests engage with our fantastic chefs and customise their dining experience, an investment in innovative technology both back and front of house, and an increased focus on reducing RCP’s catering-associated carbon footprint. We’ve a brilliant three years ahead!”

David Parker, Commercial and Events Director at RCP, comments:

“Over the course of our eight-year collaboration, Company of Cooks has evolved from being a traditional supplier into becoming a true partner. Their proactive approach, which fully aligns with our values and ethos, has not only ensured flawless event execution but has also driven significant business growth. Their relentless pursuit of continuous improvement and innovation has made every guest interaction a positive experience and has further enhanced our already award-winning service.”

“We share the same passion for memorable service, superb catering, sustainability, creativity and community. In extending our contract, we are reaffirming our commitment to a partnership that prioritises customer satisfaction and event success. With Company of Cooks, we look forward to further enhancing our venues’ capabilities and consistently exceeding our clients’ expectations.”