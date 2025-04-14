NTIA Calls for Immediate Support for Alfresco Dining and Nightlife Revival

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has issued an urgent open letter to the Chief Executives and Leaders of all London boroughs, calling for swift and decisive action to support the capital’s hospitality and night-time economy.
This call comes in alignment with Deputy Mayors Howard Dawber and Justine Simons, who have written to boroughs encouraging support for alfresco dining and extended trading hours. The NTIA is echoing and amplifying this appeal, underlining the need for fast-tracked permissions, pedestrianisation of key areas, and the removal of bureaucratic barriers that could hinder summer trading.
“Alfresco dining saved thousands of businesses during the pandemic. It brought communities together and kept the lights on for hospitality. We now have the chance to bring that energy back — and we need every borough to play its part,” said Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA.
The open letter challenges boroughs to show real leadership and commit to London’s cultural and economic revival. “This is a test of leadership,” the letter states. “The question is: will your borough be remembered for driving revival — or delaying it?”
The NTIA has sent the letter directly to every Borough Chief Executive, expecting immediate engagement and a public response.
Alfresco Is Back – Will You Step Up and Support London’s Nightlife and Hospitality?
To the Chief Executives, Leaders, and Councillors of London’s Boroughs,
This summer presents a defining moment. As London prepares for the sunshine and a surge of locals and visitors eager to enjoy everything our capital has to offer, boroughs face a clear and urgent choice:
Will you take decisive action to support the revival of our city’s hospitality and night-time economy — or will inaction stall its recovery?
Deputy Mayors Howard Dawber and Justine Simons have rightly called for bold and immediate steps — urging boroughs to champion alfresco dining, late-night openings, and imaginative use of public space to support local venues and high streets.
This is not uncharted territory. We’ve seen the success before. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, outdoor dining saved thousands of businesses across London. Soho became a beacon of resilience — pedestrianised, vibrant, and full of life. It worked. It brought people together. It gave hospitality a fighting chance.
Now, with public support stronger than ever and summer just around the corner, the ask is simple: don’t wait for pilot schemes or legislative changes — act now.This is more than a policy issue — it is a matter of leadership. The boroughs that step forward now will show they truly value their local businesses and understand the cultural, economic, and social importance of a thriving hospitality sector.Let’s not waste this opportunity. London’s recovery, its identity, and its global standing hinge on the choices made by borough leaders today.
The question is: will your borough be remembered for driving revival — or delaying it?
We are calling on every Borough Chief Executive to respond and take action. This is a moment for unity, urgency, and bold ambition.
The industry is ready. The public is ready. All we need now is your leadership.