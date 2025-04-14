NTIA Calls for Immediate Support for Alfresco Dining and Nightlife Revival

Share Post Share Email

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has issued an urgent open letter to the Chief Executives and Leaders of all London boroughs, calling for swift and decisive action to support the capital’s hospitality and night-time economy.

This call comes in alignment with Deputy Mayors Howard Dawber and Justine Simons, who have written to boroughs encouraging support for alfresco dining and extended trading hours. The NTIA is echoing and amplifying this appeal, underlining the need for fast-tracked permissions, pedestrianisation of key areas, and the removal of bureaucratic barriers that could hinder summer trading.

“Alfresco dining saved thousands of businesses during the pandemic. It brought communities together and kept the lights on for hospitality. We now have the chance to bring that energy back — and we need every borough to play its part,” said Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA.

The open letter challenges boroughs to show real leadership and commit to London’s cultural and economic revival. “This is a test of leadership,” the letter states. “The question is: will your borough be remembered for driving revival — or delaying it?”

The NTIA has sent the letter directly to every Borough Chief Executive, expecting immediate engagement and a public response.

The letter reads: