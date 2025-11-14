PCA Announces New Data Release On Tied Tenant Views On Six Largest Regulated Pub Companies

Share Post Share Email

The Pubs Code Adjudicator (PCA) has published further data from its 2025 Annual Tied Tenants Survey, offering deeper insights into how each of the pub companies are performing in their relationships with their tied tenants. The Pubs Code regulates the relationship between all pub companies owning 500 or more tied pubs in England and Wales and their tied pub tenants. The regulated pub companies are Admiral, Greene King, Marston’s, Punch Pubs, Star Pubs and Stonegate.

For the first time, the PCA has published individual data tables showing the survey performance of each of the six pub companies. This enables these pub companies to get a deeper understanding of their own tenants’ satisfaction with various aspects of their business relationship impacted by the Pubs Code. In publishing this data, the PCA has been careful to protect individual tenants’ anonymity.

This is the most extensive release of tenant satisfaction data the PCA has ever made available. The aim in providing this new level of detail is to give pub companies the opportunity to identify what their own tenants really think and where improvements need to be made, building on the results released earlier this year.

This data allows the individual pub companies to understand how the different types of tenants feel within their estate at a more granular level, as it breaks down satisfaction scores and feedback by tenant type. The publication of this additional data is also intended to improve transparency and empower tied tenants with information about their pub company

The June data release compared the performance of the pub companies and showed that overall satisfaction remains stable at 61%, however individual performance varies greatly;

7 in 10 are satisfied with their BDM relationship overall – but just 59% satisfied with their current agreement

Tenant awareness of their CCO has increased significantly over time (46% in 2025 vs 25% in 2023). Sharp uplift in familiarity with code rights from 2024

8 in 10 found information shared before the start of their agreement useful. 54% said the same of their sustainable business plan (one in four not useful)

4 in 10 have negotiated rent in some way in the past two years. Clear majority satisfied with information provided but 1 in 5 not

Majority of tenants share responsibility for repairs with pub company. 45% are satisfied with how pub company deals with repairs they are responsible for, 41% dissatisfied.

Fiona Dickie, Pubs Code Adjudicator, commented:

“We have gone further than ever before with the publication of individual data tables for each pub company to ensure the impact of the survey is widely felt. This gives the pub companies valuable and detailed insights on which to benchmark themselves and strive for improvements in how they manage their tied relationships, and this is good for tenants.

Fiona added: “I would like to stress that tenant confidentiality has been carefully protected, and I would urge tied tenants to take the time to give us their views when the next survey launches in January 2026.”

The new data tables can be accessed in full from the PCA website.

The next annual Tied Tenant Survey will take place from January 2026 where 1,200 tied tenants will be asked to share their views on their pub company.