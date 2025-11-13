Hotel Group’s Culinary Academy Recruits New Trainee Chefs

Share Post Share Email

Two apprentice chefs have joined a Cumbrian hotel group’s specialist training academy.

Natasha Bull, who has moved up to the Lake District from Derbyshire to work, and Alice Metcalfe from Kendal are the latest recruits to train under the English Lakes Hotels Culinary Academy.

In partnership with Kendal College, the training academy offers an apprenticeship for the students to attain Level 2 Commis Chef and Level 3 Chef de Partie qualifications, as well as earning a living with hands on, practical experience in a restaurant kitchen.

Both Natasha and Alice will be learning their trade to cook up a successful career path in the busy kitchen at Wild Boar Estate near Windermere.

Established in 2017, the English Lakes Hotels Culinary Academy offers fully accredited courses to train budding chefs whilst they earn a wage with the hotel group. Both apprentices will be working under the tutelage of group training and development chef Daniel Winstanley, who is an appointed member of The Master Chefs of Great Britain.

“I started looking online at how to train to be a chef and what qualifications were needed,” explains Natasha: “The one which really stood out with a specific career pathway was the English Lakes Hotels Culinary Academy.”

Daniel Winstanley from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues adds:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Natasha and Alice to the Culinary Academy. They’ve already settled brilliantly into their kitchen brigade at Wild Boar Estate, showing great enthusiasm and teamwork.

“We’re especially excited to have them involved in our live cooking tent at the Lancaster University Christmas markets, where they’ll be showcasing their skills and exploring the diverse food cultures on offer.”