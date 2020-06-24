PCA Issues Statement On Reopening Of Pubs

Code adjudicator (PCA) has issued a statement following the announcement yesterday of pubs reopening in England.

Pubs Code Adjudicator Fiona Dickie said: “The government’s announcement that pubs in England can reopen from 04 July will be very welcome to tied pub tenants. However, many challenges and uncertainties remain for the regulated sector and the period following re-opening will present pub-owning businesses with a further test of how fairly they are treating their tied tenants.

“I will therefore be looking closely at how all of the pub-owning businesses that I regulate adapt their business approaches in response to the challenging new trading realities in a post-COVID world. My focus will include how they respond to their Code obligations in dealing with tenants’ COVID-related debts and the impact on tied rents set on the basis of pre-COVID assumptions and expectations.

“I will also continue to press those pub-owning businesses to act fairly when offering further support to their tied tenants, even as the COVID emergency restrictions are gradually loosened. This includes in Wales where re-opening has not yet been announced. My message to date to tenants whose pub-owning businesses have not published a transparent methodology for their support has been clear – if they do not believe they are receiving fair and open support they should take their concerns direct to their company’s Code Compliance Officer. I will receive prompt reports from those pub-owning businesses about any unsatisfied complaints.

“I will be saying more about Pubs Code rights as the measures covered in the formal Declaration signed by each pub-owning business end on 30 June.”