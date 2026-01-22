Pedalling To Pubs Challenge To Return In 2026 With 270km Norfolk Cycle Route

Share Post Share Email

Fundraising for the annual sponsored bike ride challenge Pedalling To Pubs has begun for 2026 in aid of industry charities LTC and Only A Pavement Away, with fundraisers taking on 270km across 4 – 6 June 2026 in Norfolk.

Over the three days, 65 hospitality professionals will cycle approximately 55 miles per day, taking on routes from Norwich to Thetford, Thetford to King’s Lynn, and King’s Lynn back to Norwich.

This year’s ride steps up the distance compared to 2025’s challenge, which saw 60 riders cycle 220km across the Lake District.

Now in its fourth year, Pedalling To Pubs aims to surpass last year’s record-breaking fundraising total of over £100k for LTC and Only A Pavement Away.

The funds raised enable both charities to continue their vital work providing support and opportunities to those facing hardship, homelessness, or barriers to employment.

For the third year in a row, 2026’s headline sponsor is Polaris Elements, with the ride also supported by partners BII, Lucky Saint, and Thatchers Cider.

Steve Alton, Lead Rider and CEO at the BII, said:

“Pedalling To Pubs continues to grow as a flagship event for our industry, and this year’s 270km Norfolk route steps up the challenge once again. It’s a fantastic opportunity for hospitality professionals to come together, push themselves, and raise vital funds for two charities that make a real difference. Please do donate if you can – your support is hugely appreciated and will motivate us through our gruelling training!”

Chris Welham, CEO at LTC, said:

“Pedalling To Pubs is an incredible challenge that brings together passionate people from across the hospitality industry. From 4 June, 65 intrepid riders and I will be taking on three long, demanding days of cycling through the beautiful landscapes of Norfolk. We’ll be pushing ourselves physically and mentally, not just for the adventure, but for something far bigger: to raise vital funds for LTC and Only A Pavement Away. Thank you to everyone who has donated so far. Your generous support allows us to stand beside people in our industry that need support, continuing to transform lives and unleash potential.”

Greg Mangham, Founder and voluntary CEO at Only A Pavement Away, said:

“Events like Pedalling To Pubs are a lifeline for the work we do. The funds raised through this incredible challenge allow us to provide vital support for those in need of a second chance in our industry. Best of luck to all the riders as they prepare for this year’s demanding cycle across Norfolk – your commitment and determination are inspiring, and we are deeply grateful to all our sponsors and partners who make this annual challenge possible.”