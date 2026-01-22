Bristol Hoteliers Say Arena Will Make City A Top Destination Again

Share Post Share Email

Hoteliers in Bristol have high hopes that the long-awaited new arena will put the city right back on the map as a top destination and provide a big boost to their businesses.

Members of Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) recently met Andrew Billingham, CEO of YTL Arena Bristol, who updated them on the development of the 20,000-capacity world-class entertainment venue being built in the iconic Brabazon Hangars in North Bristol, which were once the home of Concorde.

When complete, the arena will be among the five largest in Europe, and the same size as the O2 in London.

It had originally been hoped that the arena would open in 2022 but now construction is due to finish in 2028. But work is well under way and city hoteliers were delighted with what they heard from Mr Billingham.

BHA Chair Adam Flint said:

“The past few years have been extremely challenging for the hospitality sector, but certainly for us in Bristol, there is a light ahead which is getting much brighter, and which will make a huge difference to our businesses and the city as a whole.

“Our hotels already benefit when Cardiff plays host to major events – such as the Oasis reunion concert last summer – when hotels in the Welsh capital were full, concert-goers turned to Bristol, just an hour away.

“So, we can only imagine what things will be like for us when this incredible new facility opens right on our doorstep – but we won’t have too much longer to wait now.

“Although it is on the outskirts of the city, it will have its own train station, allowing access to central Bristol in 11 minutes, so we’ve no doubt that once it starts hosting concerts and events, the YTL Arena will provide a much-needed big boost to our businesses.

“Add to that the development of the sporting quarter around the Ashton Gate stadium in the south of the city, and there are lots of reasons to be optimistic for the future, with Bristol being put right back on the map as a major destination.

“Concerts, major events and sports activities will bring huge numbers of people to our city and hopefully many of them won’t be coming for just one day, which is great news for Bristol’s hospitality sector.

“The past few years have been tough but there is now definite cause for optimism, and BHA members are excited about the potential, and are already talking about making sure they are ready for the increased business we expect to see over the next few years, especially when the YTL Arena opens.

“It’s been a long-time coming, but after what Mr Billingham shared with us, we are confident that it will be worth the wait, and we believe there are some extremely exciting times ahead for Bristol as a whole, and its hospitality sector in particular.”