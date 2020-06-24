Pent-Up Demand For Holidays Will See UK Households Spend £960 On UK Breaks

With hotels, pubs and restaurants set to reopen from 4th July, research from hospitality job board, Caterer.com, reveals that 41% of people are keen to book a staycation as soon as they can. half (58%) of people say that they have saved money during lockdown and 36% plan to put some of this towards holidaying at home. The average UK household is set to spend £960.

The survey of 2,001 UK representative adults suggests that whilst people are keen to salvage their holidays and are willing to spend the money to do so, they are also mindful of which amenities and hospitality businesses will be open for them to enjoy during their time away. Over half (53%) say they would not book a staycation unless restaurants, pubs and bars were open in the area.

The survey reveals:

Despite uncertainty, holiday spending will bring much needed support to the hospitality sector, with 41% of the public keen to book a break away as soon as they can

Old favourites such as Cornwall and the Lake District remain the most popular staycation locations, whilst 38% of people are seeking more remote destinations, including the Scottish Highlands which can expect an economic boost

Over half (53%) of people say they would not book a staycation unless restaurants, pubs and bars were open in the area

A key consideration for holiday-goers is that hotels, restaurants and pubs in their destination have a strict hygiene protocol (62%) and social distancing is maintained (56%)

The research shows that in the current climate 38% of people will be looking for more secluded locations such as the Scottish Highlands (14%). The most popular locations include Cornwall (16%) and the Lake District (14%), as well as old favourites Blackpool (6%) and Bournemouth (6%), which can all expect an increase in visitors in the coming months.

Top staycation hotspots post lockdown:

Cornwall (16%)

Lake District (14%)

Scottish Highlands (14%)

London (14%)

Wales (13%)

Devon (12%)

Neil Pattison, Director at Caterer.com, said: “It’s really welcome news that the government has confirmed the reopening of hospitality businesses from July 4th, alongside a reduction in social distancing to 1m in time for the crucial summer season. Our research shows that the demand that clearly exists for summer staycations will hopefully give the sector a much-needed boost.

“The industry has been adapting rapidly to not only comply with government regulations, but also align with changing customer expectations and needs. Our research demonstrates just how valuable hospitality businesses are to consumers, with the majority of people saying that their decision on whether to book a staycation relies heavily on restaurants, pubs and bars being open. The industry is looking forward to welcoming back loyal customers to help kickstart the economy. ”

As hospitality businesses around the UK strive to recover from forced closures, they are also working hard to respond to changing customer preferences by training up staff and adapting offerings. Over a quarter of people (29%) are more likely to consider using room service to avoid contact with others and 33% of customers expect to be able to find readily available hygiene protocol online before booking. In order for people to feel like they are in safe hands whilst travelling, the research suggests customers would like to see hotels, restaurants and pubs up-skill staff, increasing training in hygiene (54%) as well as limiting the number of guests (49%) and providing PPE for all workers (38%).

In an effort to help the domestic tourism and hospitality industries that have missed out on the May bank holidays this year, reports suggest the government is considering introducing an extra day of holiday in October. The research suggests that over half (52%) of the UK are in favour of this, with a further 39% say if it is to go ahead, they will likely plan a staycation for the long weekend.