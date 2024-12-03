Philema Hospitality Management Expands Portfolio With Acquisition Of Iconic Budock Vean Hotel In Cornwall

Share Post Share Email

Philema Hospitality Management, a leading operator of successful hospitality properties in the Southwest, proudly announces its acquisition of the Budock Vean Hotel, a Cornish spa and golf resort celebrated for its stunning riverside location and rich history.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Philema’s commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences, and supporting Cornwall’s hospitality sector.

Philema’s Southwest hotel and spa portfolio includes the five-star Boringdon Hall in Devon, with Michelin star and 4 AA Rosette restaurant Àclèaf and home to Gaia Spa, recently named ‘Best Destination Spa’ by Condé Nast Johansens, the four-star Fistral Beach Hotel and Spa, exclusively for adults and the four-star, family-friendly The Esplanade Hotel, both properties taking prime location on the Cornish coastline, overlooking the famed surfing beach Fistral in Newquay, Cornwall.

“We are thrilled to welcome Budock Vean to the Philema family,” said Laura Cameron Managing Director of Philema Hospitality Management. “Budock Vean is a truly unique property with a deep-rooted history in Cornwall’s hospitality landscape.

We look forward to honouring its legacy while bringing new innovations that will elevate its charm and appeal for today’s discerning travellers. Our vision is to create unforgettable guest experiences that celebrate Cornwall’s heritage and natural beauty, and Budock Vean aligns perfectly with this mission.”