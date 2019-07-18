Pink Gin Sales More Than Double Over Past Year, Says CGA

Gin sales have rocketed 56% by value in a year, new research from CGA reveals—and the number of people drinking pink gin has more than doubled.

A report into major current gin trends based on CGA’s drinks data and insights, highlights the stellar growth of the gin category for suppliers, bars, pubs and restaurants. It shows that on-trade gin sales reached £1.4bn in the year to mid-May 2019, and that 8.9 million people now drink gin out-of-home—up by 2.3 million in just 12 months.

The research indicates strong growth across mainstream, premium and super-premium gin categories, and the arrival of nearly 250 new gin brands on the market in the last five years. Licensed venues now stock an average of 8.2 gin brands—well over twice the average of two years ago.

CGA’s Director of Client Services for drinks Jonny Jones said: “CGA’s research shows there is no end in sight to the remarkable revival of gin sales. From value brands to artisan distilleries the category is booming, to the point where consumers now drink gin out-of-home more often than vodka. They are becoming ever more adventurous and experimental in their purchases, which makes it vital for suppliers and operators alike to obtain the sharpest insights into the latest trends and market preferences.”

CGA’s report shows that much of the flourishing interest in gin is being driven by pink and flavoured varieties. Sales in this category increased more than eight-fold to £392m in the 12 months to mid-May, and around 5.1 million consumers now say they drink pink gin—a number that has more than doubled from 2.2 million in a year.

CGA’s research indicates stark variations in the take-up of pink gin, both by region of the country and venue type, but finds that women account for seven in ten of all pink gin drinkers.

Jones added: “Pink gin has been an extraordinary success story for the on-trade. It is clearly tempting a lot of drinkers away from other spirits and cocktails, and with new pink gin producers now piling into the market, it will be fascinating to see where the category goes from here. Brands and bars will have to innovate and keep their range fresh if they are to keep up with the pink gin mega-trend—and the best way to do that is to get a deep understanding of the drinkers behind it.”