Point A Hotels Announces ‘Weekend Of Thanks’ For NHS Staff

Point A Hotels will dedicate all of its hotels, free of charge, to NHS staff for a special ‘Weekend of Thanks’.

Once lockdown restrictions are lifted, the thank you weekend will run across all nine Point A locations – situated in the heart of London, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Guests who work for the NHS will stay completely free of charge, as well as being treated to some extra special surprises on site.

“Over the past few months, we have watched from home the heroic efforts of our NHS staff as they battle COVID-19”, says Point A Managing Director Nic Wenn. “When safe to do so, we can’t think of anything better than offering these heroes a free weekend away where they experience some heartfelt hospitality and can relax and reconnect with their loved ones.”

To be eligible for the weekend stay, NHS staff will be able to register and book online using information from their ID cards.

“With thousands of NHS workers forfeiting time with their own families and loved ones – some of them even having to temporarily move out of their own homes, missing out on holidays and celebrations at home, this seemed like the least we could do,” continues Wenn.

With the Government indicating that the lockdown could end within the coming months, Point A Hotels endeavour to host the ‘Weekend of Thanks’ in late August, once hotels are able to safely reopen. While the situation is still developing, you will find more information on how to register for your stay at www.PointAHotels.com and our social channels from June.