Learn ‘Beer Basics’ With A Master Beer Trainer

Master beer trainer Christine Cryne will be leading a second ‘Introduction to Beer’ virtual session for budding enthusiasts on Saturday 23 May at 4pm.

The session will be hosted at the Red (On)Lion, a virtual pub created by the Campaign for Real Ale to help beer lovers to converge over a pint of their favourite drink during lockdown.

Free and open to the first 50 people to sign up, participants will be asked to purchase a range of beer styles to join in the fun, including:

1 lager (ideally a Pilsner)

1 traditional bitter (amber of mid brown)

1 golden ale

1 porter or stout

They will also be encouraged to bring their own tea and digestive biscuits, some coffee grains, orange or grapefruit juice, water and pepper to compare tastes.

Participants can choose whatever beer they wish of the above styles and are encouraged to support smaller brewers and are encouraged to use CAMRA’s new Brew2You app to find a local supplier near them.

Master Trainer Christine Cryne said: “By the end of the session, attendees will be able to state the four basic ingredients in beer, say how the different ingredients affect the flavour in beer and distinguish between four different beer styles. I look forward to seeing you there!”

To save your place, simply visit https://theredonlion.co.uk/ and click ‘Join’ – up to 50 participants can get involved, and it will be on a first come first serve basis. You will receive a code by email which you can use to enter the presentation on the date.

There are new and exciting virtual events every week on at The Red (On)Lion. Check out our future events – or add and advertise online events of your own here: theredonlion.co.uk/events.