Popular Licensee At The Peel Arms Retires After 16 Years

Share Tweet Share Email

Admiral Taverns, is celebrating local licensee, Margaret Weaver, at The Peel Arms in Ashley, Market Drayton, who is set to retire tomorrow, March 1st, after more than 16 years at the helm of the local pub.

Margaret and her late husband, Graham took over the pub back in 2006 and since then have successfully cemented The Peel Arms as a hub of the local community. For Margaret and her husband, taking the pub over was a dream come true. Graham grew up in Ashley and spent much of his youth in The Peel Arms as a loyal customer, and the couple even met there before getting married in the local church and raising two daughters, Jayne and Michelle in the village.

Margaret has a wealth of knowledge and experience, having worked in the industry for nearly 50 years and has managed to create a traditional, family-run, village pub which is much loved by the local community. The husband-and-wife duo had also previously run two other nearby pubs, The Meynell Arms and The Loggershead.

Margaret Weaver, licensee at The Peel Arms, said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my customers and friends for all their loyalty and support over the years. None of this would have been possible without them, or my amazing team, and I will be eternally grateful. It has been such a fantastic journey and whilst I am of course sad to be leaving after all this time I look forward to seeing what’s to come for the pub. I’m only moving down the road so I will always be on hand to help out if needed!”

Margaret has dedicated much of her work at The Peel Arms to supporting her community through an annual schedule of events, from bingo nights, raffles, garden parties, barbeques and charity fundraising initiatives – specifically in aid of local hospice Douglas Macmillan and cardiac risk charity Cry. She has also worked hard to support other local businesses through hosting markets where she offers local craftspeople a place to come and sell their products.

The Peel Arms offers a large selection of home cooked food, all prepared by Margaret and her team on site, as well as a popular Sunday roast menu. There is also an excellent selection of beers, including Tribute, Timothy Taylor, Wainwright, Stella Artois and Guinness as well as a wide array of wines and spirits.

Margaret will be passing the baton over to Victoria Brindley who has worked with her at The Peel Arms for eight years, to ensure residents can continue to enjoy everything the pub has to offer, and so it can remain at the heart of the community.

Dolores Quigley, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate Margaret for such an incredible achievement – she really has created such a special pub which I know is widely adored by her community. It has been such a privilege working with her, her family and her team and I know she will be greatly missed. On behalf of everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish her the very best for the future and I look forward to seeing her on the other side of the bar in the years to come.”