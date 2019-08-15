Popular Rochester Pub Holds Annual Music Festival

Local community pub, the Five Bells, will be hosting their annual spectacular ‘SKAbretta’ music event on Saturday the 17th August for the fourth year running. Located in the village of Halling, Rochester, the pub is owned by the UK’s leading community pub group, Admiral Taverns, and run by experienced licensee, Samantha Thomas.

The event will see the return of a local energetic eight-piece ska band. The day will kick off at 2pm, with live music from ska band Skarbretta, playing a selection of reggae, ska and bluebeat. Going into the afternoon, the stage is set to be rocking with a selection of music for everyone to enjoy.

Licensee Samantha Thomas has been at the Five Bells for more than ten years and she is passionate about organising unique events that will attract a varied audience. The event is set to take place in their huge beer garden on a stage that was kindly donated by the local school. The Five Bells has recently added brand new steps to lead residents into the large beer garden.

Samantha, resident gin expert and enthusiast at the pub will be hosting an outside gin bar, with more than sixty brands available to sample on the day. There will also be Fosters on tap as well as a selection of spirits.

Guests will feast on a delicious BBQ, including hot dogs and burgers. Local residents will be spoilt for choice!

Commenting on the reopening of the pub, licensee Samantha Thomas said:

“I am incredibly excited to be hosting this event for the fourth year, as a firm favourite with locals and tourists alike. Skarbretta is the perfect soundtrack for this summer, it is set to be a wonderful day!”

Commentating on the refurbishment, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, Nick Lawson said:

“Samantha has an incredible event lined up for the weekend! She is incredibly passionate about organising fantastic events for the community to enjoy, and a day packed with music, delicious food and drink is not one to be missed!”