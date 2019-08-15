CAMRA Unveils 10 Pubs With A Great View For ‘Relaxation Day’

CAMRA’s members from across the country have shared their recommendations on the best pub views for Relaxation Day today (15 August) as part of its ‘Summer of Pub’ campaign.

These pubs offer some of the very best views to take in while enjoying a fantastic pint. From the heart of the Lake District to unusual castle-like buildings, there is a scene to suit all tastes and moods.

The recommendations form part of CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign, which has seen hundreds of pubs organise events to showcase what they have to offer, ranging from special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to quiz nights and theatre events. In return, CAMRA’s nearly 200,000 members have galvanised to publicise and promote events within their local communities.

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “What better way to participate in Relaxation Day than by enjoying a fantastic cask ale while taking in a spectacular view? There are few simple pleasures more enjoyable than that!

“While most people value the role community pubs play, not everyone is aware of the huge financial pressures that they face and the threats to their survival. Our Summer of Pub campaign aims to show what pubs have to offer and remind people how important the great British pub is to communities. From special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to comedy evenings, beer tastings or special talks, pubs have pulled out all the stops to celebrate this summer and provide something for everyone.”

CAMRA’s recommendations include:

To find more pub events and a map of activity, simply visit www.camra.org.uk/summerofpub/