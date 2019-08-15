CAMRA Unveils 10 Pubs With A Great View For ‘Relaxation Day’

CAMRA’s members from across the country have shared their recommendations on the best pub views for Relaxation Day today (15 August) as part of its ‘Summer of Pub’ campaign.
These pubs offer some of the very best views to take in while enjoying a fantastic pint. From the heart of the Lake District to unusual castle-like buildings, there is a scene to suit all tastes and moods.
The recommendations form part of CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign, which has seen hundreds of pubs organise events to showcase what they have to offer, ranging from special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to quiz nights and theatre events. In return, CAMRA’s nearly 200,000 members have galvanised to publicise and promote events within their local communities.
Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “What better way to participate in Relaxation Day than by enjoying a fantastic cask ale while taking in a spectacular view? There are few simple pleasures more enjoyable than that!
“While most people value the role community pubs play, not everyone is aware of the huge financial pressures that they face and the threats to their survival. Our Summer of Pub campaign aims to show what pubs have to offer and remind people how important the great British pub is to communities. From special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to comedy evenings, beer tastings or special talks, pubs have pulled out all the stops to celebrate this summer and provide something for everyone.”
CAMRA’s recommendations include:
- Drunken Duck, Barngates – its beer garden offers one of the best views in the Lake District and is connected to some fantastic walks.
- Flatt Top, Thornhill Edge – an unusual castle-like building on the edge of a steep slope, affording excellent views with a large patio.
- Gait Inn, Millington – a delightful Yorkshire Wolds pub that provides a warm welcome to both locals and the many walkers enjoying the attractions of Millington Woods and Pastures.
- Hare & Hounds, Bath – great views over Charlcombe valley are on offer from this food orientated pub.
- Mount Pleasant Inn, Dawlish Warren – high up on a hill, this pub boasts superb views of the Warren.
- Old Guinea, Ridge – a traditional English country pub with one bar and a separate restaurant/pizzeria looking out to stunning views of the Hertfordshire countryside. It has stood on the same site in the village of Ridge since circa 1826.
- Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone – a small pub that has been welcoming drinkers since 1787, the Packhorse is situated just a short walk from stunning views of Monsal Head. Fresh local produce is a passion, an ethos also extended to the beers, which always include a choice from the nearby Thornbridge Brewery.
- Vine Tree Inn, Randwick – a friendly pub with super views over Stroud and beyond to Rodborough and Selsley.
- Winking Man, Upper Hulme – a large, comfortable pub set within stunning Staffordshire Moorlands scenery and close to the geological winking man. On a clear day, you really can see forever.
- Kinloch Hotel, Isle of Arran – sitting in a quiet rural village where the only thing you can escape from is peace and quiet itself, it offers coastal comfort and spectacular scenery.
To find more pub events and a map of activity, simply visit www.camra.org.uk/summerofpub/