Porkka – A Wide Range of Solutions to Meet Your Needs

Porkka is a leading Finnish manufacturer of high quality, energy efficient refrigeration, Cold -rooms & hot-holding equipment and have been supplying high quality solutions to the UK commercial catering industry, education, medical & marine sectors for many years. Porkka UK has its headquarters in Binfield Berkshire, from where wo operate a wide network of dealers and installation partners. Porkka maintains a large stock of spare parts in Binfield for next day delivery country wide.

We have recently taken steps to enhance our spare parts business by launching a Web-Store for 4/7 access to our extensive spare parts list.

Known throughout the world for their reliability, longevity & energy efficiency, Porkka cabinets, counters, modular cold rooms & ice makers are designed and manufactured to the highest standards to withstand the demands of the commercial catering environment.

Porkka manufacture a wide range of standard refrigerated products, and, importantly, we can design and build bespoke solutions for any application from HORECA to Pharma. These capabilities, allied with our unique patented cam-locked PIR solution have seen the Porkka Group go from strength to strength.

www.porkkawebshop.co.uk