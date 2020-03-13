Premier League Set To Postpone Next Two Weekends Of Fixtures

The Premier League has joined the EFL in suspending matches until 3 April in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. It means all professional football across England has been called off for at least three weeks. UEFA also announced all next week’s Champions League and Europa League matches are cancelled.

The FA has also agreed to postpone games for the same period. It means England’s friendlies with Italy and Denmark scheduled for later this month will not go ahead, while the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship are also suspended.

In a statement, the Premier League said: “Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

“Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

“In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

The postponement comes after the virus swept through football earlier this week as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both tested positive to leave those clubs having to put their first team in self isolation and shut their training grounds.