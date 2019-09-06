Priory Inns North West Embarks On Second Refurbishment With Star Pubs & Bars

Warrington based multiple operator Priory Inns North West has taken on its second site with Star Pubs & Bars, The Gardeners in Timperley which reopens this weekend following a £380,000 joint refurbishment.

This latest addition brings Priory Inns North West’s pub estate to 10. Seven sites are leased and three freehold with seven pubs located in Warrington.1 The company is now looking to broaden its geographical spread to the wider north west.

Neil Sparkes, director said: “What we do works. We’ve got no finite number for the size of our business going forward. Our expansion plans will be determined by getting the right team to work for us. They need to be good, happy, friendly staff focussed on giving customers everything they want. We give staff the autonomy to deliver this.

“Finding pubs for our expansion plans shouldn’t be a problem as there are a lot of good pubs, like The Gardeners, and we’ve got a strong record, so pub companies like working with us. In our experience the leased and tenanted model works when you can put together a mutually beneficial deal where both parties make money.”

Neil added: “I could see the potential of The Gardeners immediately. It is in a lovely area and just needed to be updated and the underutilised garden given a makeover and made family friendly.”

David Pritchard, regional operations director, Star Pubs & Bars said: “We’re delighted that Neil and his team have taken on The Gardeners. He has The White Hart in Warrington with us and has a great track record of turning around under-performing pubs. We wish him every success with this latest venture and look forward to future projects as he grows his North West based estate further.”