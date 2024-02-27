Proper Pubs Announces Winners of its Pub of the Year Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

Proper Pubs, the community wet-led division of Admiral Taverns –has announced the Ashmore Inn, Wolverhampton and the Chapel House, Warrington as the winners of its Pub of the Year Awards. Both pubs were awarded with a £1,000 cash prize to recognise their amazing contributions to their communities and local charities.

In November 2023, Proper Pubs launched its Pub of the Year Awards to celebrate the pubs and operators within its estate going the extra mile. Each pub across the estate was judged by the Senior Leadership Team at Proper Pubs on the work they do for their fellow residents and local area.

The Ashmore Inn was awarded with Charity Pub of the Year, whilst the Chapel House in Warrington was named the Community Pub of the Year.

In Wolverhampton, the operator of the Ashmore Inn, Tina Wood, raised over £30,000 throughout the past year for local causes, including a family whose house tragically burnt down, for those that have lost babies support their funerals and children with cancer. She even puts her personal tips from customers into the charity tubs at the bar.

The Chapel House has become a vital community pillar supporting all aspects of local life, since the operators, Mike Howarth and Katie John, took over in October 2022. They have worked tirelessly to support several initiatives close to their hearts through a regular schedule of fundraising events.

The pub has held several fundraising events in aid of MacMillan after a resident lost their life to cancer as well as monthly charity quizzes – hosted by an elderly regular – to raise money for the Burtonwood Community Bus service. The pub has also helped to raise funds to have a ‘letters to heaven’ post box installed at the cemetery allowing children to post letters to family members they have lost.

In addition, the Chapel House also hosts the local ukulele club – The Chapeleles – every Tuesday night. Currently, the group consists of 26 members from 13-85 years-old including two individuals with Alzheimer’s. Through setting the club up the pub has been able to bring local residents together, no matter ages or backgrounds, giving people the opportunity to meet new people, make new friends and feel part of the local community.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, commented: “On behalf of myself, and the whole team at Proper Pubs, I would like to thank our incredible operators, Tina, Mike and Katie at the Ashmore Inn and Chapel House for their incredible contributions to their local communities. I’m blown away by their efforts and really pleased that we’ve been able to recognise their hard work. It’s so important to us that our pubs act as more than just a place to drink, but a place to support their customers and local residents and I think this shows just that. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to do a little something to show our appreciation.”