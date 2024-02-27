The Felix Project Launches Restaurants Feed London Campaign To Help Fight The City’s Hunger Crisis

Share Tweet Share Email

The Felix Project, London’s largest food rescue charity, has today launched its Restaurants Feed London campaign, which is calling on restaurants across the capital to add an optional £1 donation onto customers’ bills to help distribute quality food to Londoners most in need.

1.2 million adults in London live in food insecurity, and with the cost-of-living in the city rising by 24% over the past three years, around 100,000 families have less than £3 a day to spend on food. The problem is particularly acute in the capital where 40% of children have experienced food insecurity in the last month, compared to a national average of 29%.

Starting on World Hunger Day on 28th May and running for 9 weeks, participating restaurants will include an optional £1 donation on bills to help fund the distribution of high-quality, nutritious food to over 1,000 community organisations and 170 schools. Every £100 collected will provide 290 meals for Londoners. This year’s fundraising will build on the success of last year’s inaugural campaign which provided 91,000 meals across the city.

To sign up to the campaign, please email Emma Burns, Corporate Partnership Manager at The Felix Project, at emma.burns@thefelixproject.org.

Park Plaza Hotels and Art’Otels are among the organisations to already sign up to the campaign, with their Executive Vice President of Restaurants and Bars Jamie Kerr, saying: ‘We’re thrilled that our restaurants are taking part in Restaurants Feed London this year; the values and aims of the organisation (The Felix Project) mirror our own at PPHE and we are constantly striving to do whatever we can to give back, both to charities close to home and much further afield. The money we’re hoping to raise across our restaurants will go a long way to feed those who go without every day in London.”

Emma Burns, Corporate Partnership Manager at The Felix Project said: “Last year this campaign enabled us to provide over 90,000 meals to the people of London who would’ve otherwise gone hungry. In 2024, we are hoping to provide over 250,000 meals during this campaign and need as many of London’s restaurants to help us to do this. 1 in 4 working London parents struggle to afford to feed their families, and with over 600 organisations on our waiting list to receive food we need more support than ever before! Together, we will win the war on hunger and waste in our city.”