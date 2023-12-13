Proper Pubs Awards Three Community Heroes With £1,000 Prize

Share Tweet Share Email

Proper Pubs has announced the three winners of its Community Hero Awards. Each winner, who has been nominated by fellow members of their community, has been awarded with £1,000 to donate to charity of their choice.

In June 2023, Proper Pubs launched its Community Hero Awards in search for the unsung heroes in communities across the UK. The Group encouraged members of its local communities to nominate fellow residents, whether they’re a customer of the pub or not, to be entered into a competition recognising the efforts of those going the extra mile.

Each winner has gone above and beyond in recent months to support local causes close to their hearts. In Nelson, Lancashire, Paula Blades was nominated by customers at The Station Hotel for caring for a fellow patron of the pub throughout his battle with cancer. Paula chose to donate her £1,000 to Pendleside Hospice, where her friend was cared for through until the end of his life.

Ken Jarvis in Merseyside was nominated by customers at the Boar’s Head in St Helen’s for his dedication to litter picking to keep his local community clean. Every morning Ken collects rubbish, separates it and then takes it to the appointed drop off points to ensure the waste is recycled responsibly. On behalf of his grandson, Ken donated his prize to Zoe’s Place, the children’s hospice where he was cared for.

In Wigan, Jayne Jacko was nominated by customers at the New Inn for knitting over 20 blankets for end-of-life patients and premature babies at a local hospital. Despite already making such incredible progress, she has no plans to stop any time soon. Jayne has split her prize equally between Daffodils Dreams and Refuge.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, commented: “On behalf of myself, and the whole team at Proper Pubs I would like to thank Paula, Ken and Jayne for their incredible contributions to their local communities. I’m blown away by their efforts and absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to recognise some of the unsung heroes across the UK. It’s so important to us that we support both our pubs and the local communities they serve so we’re continuously finding ways to give back to them and I feel this is a little something to show our appreciation.”

Proper Pubs is always looking for ways to support its communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives ranging from Easter Egg collections to local foodbank donations and charity walks. The Group has also been recognised for its defibrillator fundraising and installation campaign – which has already saved nine lives – and is a finalist in the Restaurant Marketer & Innovator Awards 2024.

In the run up to Christmas, operators across its 200 pubs will be collecting Christmas selection boxes to donate to local charities.