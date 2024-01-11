Proper Pubs Collected 20,000 Selection Boxes To Spread Cheer To Communities In Need Over Christmas

Share Tweet Share Email

Proper Pubs, the community wet-led division of Admiral Taverns – which owns more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales – collected 20,000 Christmas selection boxes and other festive treats in December, beating 2022’s total of 18,800. The selection boxes and gifts were collected by individual community members from across the UK, dropped off at their local Proper Pub and donated to a host of local charities in need.

As part of this Christmas campaign, each pub was tasked with collecting as many selection boxes and festive gifts as possible. These were then donated to several local charities in need, chosen by the operators of each pub, including local foodbanks, children’s hospitals and nursing homes. Proper Pubs is committed to making sure it is continuously supporting individuals, families and children within its communities all year round.

Community spirit shone across the estate with several pubs raising over 750 selection boxes alone. The Old Millstone in Macclesfield collected a total of 770 for Silklife Foodbank whilst the Pilot in Hull collected 1,080 for youth charity Unity in the Community, Hull and the Sutton Arms in Bransholme collected an incredible 1,150 for the Children’s Orthapedic Centre at the Hull Royal Infirmary.

Mark Brooke, Director – Proper Pubs, commented: “I am delighted that we ran this initiative again in 2023 as a way to thank our communities for their constant support each and every day. Pubs are so much more than just a place to drink, they are hubs of activity for residents to enjoy and places where people come together to support one another, and I think this stands testament to that.

“As ever, I’d like to thank our fantastic operators and their communities who, once again, came together to make this happen.”