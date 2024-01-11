Arc Inspirations Toasts Record December With 20% Like For Like Sales Growth

Share Tweet Share Email

Award winning bar group, Arc Inspirations, the leading operator of premium bar brands, Banyan, BOX and Manahatta, has announced record sales for December 2023, with like-for-like (LfL) growth and successful new openings contributing to the company’s best ever Christmas.

LfL sales for the four weeks to the end of 2023 were up by 19.9% compared to December 2022 (FY23), with all brands outperforming FY23 on a LfL basis. LfLs at BOX were up by 30%, Manahatta by 24% and Banyan by 10%, while recent openings, BOX Nottingham (+77%), Manahatta Sheffield (+48%), and BOX Brindleyplace in Birmingham (+25%) all significantly exceeded forecasts.

As destination venues, Arc’s brands continued to thrive on key dates, with significant LfL sales increases on “Mad Friday,” as well as strong LfL increases on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve. In a momentous week for the business, twelve of the company’s twenty-one sites recorded their best ever sales week during the week commencing 11th December.

Co-Founder and CEO Martin Wolstencroft said: “Total sales grew by 54% over the festive period which is a remarkable performance and one which I am delighted with. This gives us confidence in our brands, our teams and the market to accelerate our growth, with two Manahattas planned for opening this summer in Edinburgh and Liverpool.

“To deliver these record sales is testament to the passion, commitment and flair shown by our teams, and great credit must go to our team in all departments who have pulled together to launch four new sites in the last year and delivered the best Christmas performance ever. I am extremely proud of everyone who works at Arc as without them we could not achieve the fantastic performance that we have.”

Next in Arc’s growth plan will be its debut Scottish site – Manahatta Edinburgh, which will be the brand’s tenth site, and Arc’s 21st overall. The newest addition will bring the beat of New York to Edinburgh, with a vibrant bar that offers a timeless chic design, perfect for glam get-togethers and everyday escapism.

Arc is also eyeing further launches in London, Liverpool, and Cardiff in 2024. This year the company will create around 300 new jobs, which can turn into long-term careers, with team members at all levels able to take advantage of Arc’s industry-leading training and development programmes and immerse themselves in the company’s famous culture.