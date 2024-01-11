Red Oak Taverns Acquires Four Pubs from Marston’s

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub company Red Oak Taverns has further expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of four new pubs from the Marstons Pub Company.

The pubs are The Pied Bull, Shepshed; The Prince Albert, Kingswinford; The Queens Arms, Bakewell; and The Victoria, Oxford.

This is the second acquisition Red Oak has made from Marston’s in the previous 12 months, having previously bought three sites from them in February 2023.

“We are delighted to have kicked off our 2024 acquisition programme with these four high quality free-of-tie assets,” says Grunnell. “They take our free-of-tie division to more than 85 pubs and further demonstrate our unique proposition of flexibly operating substantial portfolios of both tied and free-of-tie assets.”

Aided by its recent refinancing with OakNorth Bank, Red Oak Taverns says it is continuing to seek out and secure business opportunities on an individual and package basis.